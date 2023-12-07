Cassidy Snider, London Fuller Earn All-America Honors

CLARION, Pa. — Both the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) announced their All-American teams on Wednesday.

(Pictured above: Cassidy Snider, left, and London Fuller.)

Clarion’s Cassidy Snider achieved consensus All-American status by earning First Team All-American honors from the D2CCA, and Second Team All-American honors from the AVCA, while setter London Fuller earned her third straight AVCA honor when she was named an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention.

Simply put, Snider has been one of the most effective attackers in the nation in 2023. The junior outside hitter ranks fourth in NCAA Division II with an average of 4.76 kills per set.

Her school record kills total of 585 is the very best in the nation, and is 50 more than the next-highest player still competing this season, Emily Elliott of Cal State LA.

She powered the Golden Eagles to their second-ever Atlantic Region championship, averaging 5.67 kills per set and hitting .333 in Clarion’s clean sweep of the tournament field.

The consensus Atlantic Region Player of the Year, Snider is the first-ever Golden Eagle to earn D2CCA First Team All-American honors, as well as the first in program history to finish as high as an AVCA Second Team All-American.

Joining Snider in earning postseason honors is Fuller, a 2022 AVCA Third Team All-American and one of the top setters in the nation.

Fuller finished the year ranked 11th in the country with an average of 11.00 assists per set. The senior setter was a key cog in what turned out to be a dangerous Clarion offense that averaged 13.53 kills per set for the season.

Some of Fuller’s best work of the season came just last week at the Atlantic Regional, where she averaged 10.78 assists per set but was a consistent force in directing the Golden Eagle offense.

At that tournament she cracked 4,000 career assists and 1,000 career digs, becoming just the third Golden Eagle–behind Jackie Hill and Amanda Gough–to break both of those career milestones.

Clarion’s season will continue at the 2023 NCAA Division II Championship on Thursday, when they compete in the quarterfinal round against reigning national champion West Texas A&M.

The Golden Eagles enter the tournament as the fifth seed, while the Lady Buffs are the fourth seed.

