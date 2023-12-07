Charlotte E. Donley, 93, a former resident of Neville Island, Pa., died on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville.

Born January 12, 1930, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Westinghouse) Donley of Oil City.

She graduated from Oil City High School in 1947.

She was confirmed by Rev. Kuhlman at Good Hope Lutheran Church and was a member there in her later years.

Charlotte began her career working for McFate, McFate, and McFate as a secretary after high school, as well as Quaker State and Oilwell Supply in Oil City.

She went on to work in Washington D.C. and Riverside, CA, before returning to the Pittsburgh area. There, she retired from the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers (AISE).

Charlotte had a great interest in travel, including thirteen cruises both domestic and foreign. Her interest in music lasted throughout her life, including playing flute in high school, and playing in the Good Hope Lutheran Orchestra.

She also sang in many musical ensembles, including the Mendelssohn Choir and the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale.

She was active in the Eastern Star, the Sewickley YMCA, Dravo Seniors, the Computer Club of Coraopolis, the Older Young Adults of Grace Lutheran in Washington DC, and the Sewickley Women’s Club.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Pat Donley of Apple Valley, CA. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families: Beth Orris of Seneca, John (Amy) Krumich of Cook Forest, Charlene Canali of Village of Palmetto Bay, FL, Eric (Aimee) Krumich of Norfolk, VA, Becky (Mahlon) Donley Best of Grants Pass, OR, Mike (Robin) Donley of Apple Valley, CA, and Melissa (Jim) Donley Hennegan of Portland, OR. She is also survived by a special friend, Barb (Juergen) Lohnert of Moon Township.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Marian Donley Krumich, her brother-in-law Walter Krumich, her brother John Donley, her nephew Mark Krumich and her niece’s husband, John Orris.

A memorial service will be held at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St. in Oil City on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the kind workers at Southwoods for their care of Charlotte.

Memorials may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church or to a charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

