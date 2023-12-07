Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Casserole

To dress up cauliflower, use a delightful mixture of a cheesy sauce, red and green peppers, and crushed cornflakes!

Ingredients

1 medium head cauliflower, broken into florets

1 cup sour cream



1 cup shredded cheddar cheese1/2 cup crushed cornflakes1/4 cup chopped green pepper1/4 cup chopped sweet red pepper1 teaspoon salt1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheesePaprika

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325°. Place 1 in. of water in a saucepan; add cauliflower. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until crisp-tender, 5-10 minutes. Drain.

2. In a large bowl, combine cauliflower, sour cream, cheddar cheese, cornflakes, peppers and salt; transfer to a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and paprika.

3. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 30-35 minutes.

