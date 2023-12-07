Dominick “Dom” J. Aimino Jr., 91, of DuBois, formerly of Corsica, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

A son of Dominick and Helen (Bish) Aimino Sr., he was born August 29, 1932, in Gray, Somerset County.

Dom grew up in Corsica, where he attended Corsica Union Grade School.

He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1953 and proudly served his country as a medic, attaining the rank of Corporal during the Korean Conflict.

Dom received a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown University and a master’s degree in art education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He lived in Indiana for several years before moving to DuBois where he lived for nearly 35 years.

Dom retired from DuBois Area School, where he was an art teacher.

He was a member of Pennsylvania State Education Association, National Education Association, a council member of the Pennsylvania Art Association and Garden Club.

Dom was a devout Christian and loved to share the Gospel. He was a kind and giving man.

Dom loved to cook and in his early days opened Dom’s Restaurant in Punxsutawney.

He also loved to travel, make pottery, buy antiques and visit art museums.

He is survived by three siblings: Betty Aimino-Erickson, of Indiana; Mary Aimino Buterbaugh, of Clymer, Earl Aimino, of Indiana; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Aimino. Dom loved his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and treated them like they were his own children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fredrick Dale Aimino; two brothers-in-law, Richard D. Buterbaugh and Marvin Erickson; and a sister-in-law, Doris Buterbaugh Aimino.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N 7th Street, Indiana.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences are available at www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.

