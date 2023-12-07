Janice Graham, 83, of Seneca, passed away on Tuesday morning, December 5, 2023.

Janice was born August 19, 1940, in Oil City to the late Edward A. Krathge and Florence Fithian Krathge.

She was a 1958 graduate from Cranberry Area High School.

She then attended the Clarion State Teachers College.

Janice retired from National City Bank in 2003 where she had worked for 25 years. Prior to her employment there, she worked at First Seneca, Penn Bancorp, and Integra. She also worked as an agent for Prudential.

In 2008, Janice and her son, Scott, became the owners of Island Winds Tanning Salon in Oil City. She greatly enjoyed meeting and getting to know her customers. She felt that they were all part of her family and has truly missed interacting with them while she was homebound over the past few months.

In her younger years, Jan enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends, “The Magnificent Seven” on various vacations. They went on many adventures, of which, Aruba was her favorite.

She began volunteering for Oil City Meals on Wheels by delivering meals to senior citizens and then became the treasurer for over a decade.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and looked forward to her visits with her great granddaughter, Emmalyn. They always brought a smile to her face.

Jan was a lifelong member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Janice is survived by her son, Scott Graham, of Seneca; her granddaughter Alysha O’Neil and great granddaughter Emmalyn O’Neil, of Rockland. Also surviving are her nephews and niece, Brent Boyer, of State College; Brooke Boyer and his wife Dawn, of Port Matilda; Paulette Tennett and her husband Dick, of State College; and Thomas Rider II and his wife Katlyn, of Port Matilda.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Alice M. Boyer and her husband Paul; and her granddaughter’s fiancé, Kelly D. O’Neil.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 9, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St. Oil City, PA 16301.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will follow in the church Saturday at noon with the Rev. J. Michael Parsh, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St., Oil City PA 16301; or to Oil City Area Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 381, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Janice’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.