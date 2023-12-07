Joyce A. (Hartsell) Coast

Joyce A. Coast, age 82, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 5, 2023, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born December 8, 1940, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Dow R. Hartsell and Libbie Seth Hartsell.

Joyce was a graduate of Keystone High School in the class of 1958.

She married James B. Coast, Sr. and he preceded her in death in 1994.

Joyce worked for the Jefferson-Clarion Head Start for 30 years and retired in June of 2000.

She was a member of the St. Mark’s United Church of Christ at Monroe and enjoyed listening to television ministries, crocheting and playing bingo.

Survivors include her children: Rick Stitt of Shippenville, Randy Stitt of Knox, Traci Phillips and her husband, David, of Knox; James B. Coast, Jr. of Georgia, C. Pat Stitt and wife, Tracy, of Callensburg and Jolene McHenry of Lucinda.

Joyce is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Nicole, Shannon, Steph, Brandi, Markus, Kayla, Gloria, Kalyn, Tiffany, JT, Ashley, Patrick and Kiara; 18 great grandchildren, and a brother, Donald Hartsell and his wife, Sandy, of Henry’s Bend.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey W. Stitt and a sister, Janeil Brown.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Chris Lewis officiating.

Interment will take place in the Monroe Community Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Joyce’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

