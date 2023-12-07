Keystone to Recognize Heath Gymnasium, Donor on Tuesday

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Keystone School District and the Keystone School District Education Foundation will officially unveil the new Heath Gymnasium during the first basketball game of the season next week.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, between the JV and varsity games against Moniteau.

All former Coach Heath players, alumni, current students and faculty, and community members are encouraged to attend the game and recognize Coach Heath.

Also in attendance will be Brian Coll, who donated $250,000 for the project.

Coll, a 1991 graduate of Keystone High School, requested that the gymnasium would be named after Coach Heath, one of the all-time winningest high school basketball coaches, not just the in the area, but the entire state.

Heath, who has spent nearly 40 years as head coach of Keystone’s boys’ basketball team, is one of just three coaches in District 9 history to win over 600 games in his career. He joins Elk County Catholic’s Aaron Straub and Union School District’s Don Stemmerich as the only three D9 coaches to reach the milestone.

The estimated cost to replace the gym floor was $189,000.00. The remaining money was planned to go towards purchasing new uniforms and sneakers for all kids participating in indoor sports, grades 7 through 12.

The new gym floor, which was seen by many as a need for the school, was not at the top of the district’s to-do list. In June, the board approved a one mill tax increase the 2022-23 school year to go toward multiple projects that need to be funded and completed over the next 10 to 15 years.

More recently, the board discussed an estimated $3.5 million renovation project that consists of new windows and a new ventilation system to be installed in the elementary school.

As part of the new floor, the Keystone School District Education Foundation is offering a limited quantity of gym floor memorabilia pieces to be sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Pieces are still available for a $100 donation, plus shipping and handling.

The memorabilia will be available until all pieces are gone.

To purchase gym floor mementos, visit www.KSDEF.org.

Keystone High School is located at 700 Beatty Avenue in Knox.

