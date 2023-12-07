Local Couple Accused of Severly Neglecting Dog, Breaking Its Jaw

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple was arrested for allegedly neglecting and abusing a dog in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Joshua Trevor Davidson and 24-year-old Michelle Kaylee Steagal, both of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 29.

According to newly released documents, Clarion Borough Police received a report around 1:53 p.m. on Monday, October 16, of animal abuse at an apartment on East Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police Officer Justin O’Neil was dispatched to check on the dog. Upon arrival on the scene, Officer O’Neil knocked on the door and could hear a child’s voice from inside the apartment. The door was then opened by Josh Davidson, the complaint states.

Officer O’Neil advised Davidson that he was there regarding his dog and a report that it was in bad shape. Davidson stated that he did have a dog. Officer O’Neil asked if he could see it, and Davidson stated “Yes” and that he would retrieve the dog. Officer O’Neil then asked if he could step inside and Davidson replied “No,” the complaint indicates.

Officer O’Neil observed from the doorway a large amount of clutter inside the residence. He took a picture of the living room area, the complaint notes.

Davidson then returned with the dog, a Border Collie Shepard mix. Officer O’Neil noted that the dog appeared to be extremely malnourished, according to the complaint.

Davidson asked if he was going to be in trouble for the condition of the dog, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Officer O’Neil advised that the dog needed to be seen immediately by a vet. Davidson explained that several weeks ago, “Luna” got sick and stopped eating for approximately two to three weeks. During this time, the dog had blood in its feces and would not put on weight. Davidson and the other owner of the dog, Michelle Steagall, got information to feed the dog chicken and rice. Davidson claimed they started that, but the dog still did not put on any weight.

Davidson then asked if Officer O’Neil wanted him to walk the dog to the car with him since she “listens” to him, and Officer O’Neil stated he could. The dog was then taken to the patrol unit and placed in the back seat. Davidson continued to explain that they did not seek any medical treatment for the dog because they could not afford the treatment, according to the complaint.

Davidson also stated that he would turn the dog over, but he heard that if you turned over your animal, it would cost money, the complaint notes.

Davidson again asked if he was going to be in trouble about the condition of the dog, and Officer O’Neil advised him that the dog needed to be seen by a vet to see what was wrong before he could answer that question. Officer O’Neil then left and returned to the Clarion Borough Police Department with the dog, the complaint states.

While at the police department, Officer O’Neil advised Chief Peck of the condition of the dog. He then observed the dog and contacted Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, and they advised they would contact a local animal hospital to get the dog seen. The dog was transported to the local animal hospital to be examined and treated for any medical conditions, the complaint indicates.

On Monday, October 23, Officer O’Neil received an invoice and a medical discharge report regarding the dog. The report indicated that the dog was evaluated for extreme thinness and was positive for worms, according to the complaint.

The total cost of the medical bill for treatment was $1,306.25.

On Friday, November 3, Officer O’Neil went to a local animal hospital regarding a report received from their office.

This report was a checkup report and contained an additional bill for $595.10. The report indicates Luna was brought into the hospital on October 31 for x-rays. The result of the x-rays showed Luna had two fractures in the jaw and head area. the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, after speaking with the staff at a local animal hospital, it is their opinion that this injury was sustained by either a very high fall or blunt force trauma.

Officer O’Neil then asked about the injury and the possibility that the dog had not been eating due to the injury. They advised the dog had eaten its food and had no issues eating. They stated that this was proof of how hungry the dog was and that it was eating with a broken jaw, the complaint notes.

They also stated that the dog was extremely thin and was “just above death” on their body mass scale, the complaint states.

Both individuals were arraigned on Monday, December 4, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3

Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

Neglect of Animals – Sustenance/Water, Misdemeanor 3

On December 4, both defendants were lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail each.

On December 6, Davidson was released after posting bail through a professional bondsman.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, at 1:45 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

