Margaret R. McClaine “Granny”, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on October 27, 1936, in Perry Township, Armstrong County, the daughter of James M. and Nellie Elizabeth (Barger) Hiles.

Margaret was a lifetime resident of the area and graduated from Karns City High School in 1956.

She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and reading. She also liked sewing, cooking, baking, and going on bus trips.

Margaret cherished the time she spent with her family.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Karen Ferrari and husband, Paul, of Rimersburg, and Debbie Carrico and husband, Joe, of Oil City; son, Mark McClaine and fiancé, Angela Snyder of Elyria, OH; grandchildren, Nikki and husband, Doug, Jonathan, Ashley, Kory and wife, Laurene, Natalie and husband, Dan, Abigail and husband, Jason, Vanessa, Joel and fiancé Ashlee, Wyatt, and Malachi; great-grandchildren, Adeline, James, Ethan, Ian, Conan, Deacon, Kellen, Bella, Colton, K.J., Cecelia; brother, James “Squire” Hiles of Karns City and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 42 years, George R. McClaine, who passed away December 18, 2002; brothers, Charles and C. Dean Hiles; and sisters, Mae Sebring, Frances Peters, Kathryn Wyant and Laura “Betty” Barger.

At Margaret’s request, services will be private.

Interment will follow at St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s honor to the American Cancer Society, Clarion Chapter, 133B W. Main St., Clarion, PA 16214 or Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To express online condolences to Margaret’s family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

