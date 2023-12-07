 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

More Than 450 Vehicles to Be Available at December Commonwealth Auction

Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

pre-owned-vehicles-g66306015c_1920-1HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Wednesday, December 6, the Department of General Services’ Bureau of Vehicle Management (BVM) announced that over 450 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the December Commonwealth Vehicle Auction.

The auction is open to the public and will take place on December 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville.

An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Thursday, December 7, and will run through Sunday, December 10.

This auction will also feature numerous vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles, and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and minivans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Thursday, December 7, through Sunday, December 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site.

Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, December 10, at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12.

Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier’s check, certified check, or bank check–made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

No cash will be accepted.

The December auction is the fourth, largest, and last being held for 2023.

More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions, and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.