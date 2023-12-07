More Than 450 Vehicles to Be Available at December Commonwealth Auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Wednesday, December 6, the Department of General Services’ Bureau of Vehicle Management (BVM) announced that over 450 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the December Commonwealth Vehicle Auction.

The auction is open to the public and will take place on December 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville.

An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Thursday, December 7, and will run through Sunday, December 10.

This auction will also feature numerous vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles, and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and minivans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Thursday, December 7, through Sunday, December 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site.

Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, December 10, at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12.

Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier’s check, certified check, or bank check–made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

No cash will be accepted.

The December auction is the fourth, largest, and last being held for 2023.

More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions, and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

