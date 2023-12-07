SPONSORED: A Powerful Anti-Aging Drip Available at Regen Rx
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Improve your metabolic health and longevity by delivering NAD+ and specific targeted amino acids, essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants directly to your bloodstream.
This specialized IV infusion may help increase longevity, activate signaling proteins involved in anti-aging (known as sirtuins), repair DNA, improve recovery, decrease whole body inflammation, boost energy, enhance stress resistance, sharpen mental clarity, and more.
The Regen Rx IV Infusion is their most comprehensive IV formulation that combines NAD+, vitamins, anti-aging amino acids, glutathione, and MICC to help promote proper metabolism and resiliency.
This drip includes the following 12 IV components and one IM injection:
NAD+: Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide is found in every cell of the body and is essential to life. NAD+ is an essential coenzyme that promotes cellular regeneration and restoration and therefore helps regulate how quickly our cells age. It is also involved in the production of cellular energy. By replenishing cellular levels of NAD+ through intravenous and subcutaneous routes, NAD+ can repair DNA, protect brain cells from damage, reduce inflammation throughout the body, and activate enzymes that help prevent aging. It can be helpful in recovery and therefore enhance athletic and exercise performance.
Our bodies naturally produce NAD+ but it significantly declines with age diminishing the natural repair mechanisms within our cells which accelerates aging. At Regen Rx they include the powerful antioxidant glutathione with each IV infusion of NAD+ to assist with the removal of toxins generated by this invigorating infusion. Federal law requires a prescription for NAD+ and patients will be cleared by their physician before administration.
Taurine: Most only know taurine as an essential component of energy drinks as it is a powerful amino acid that helps increase cellular energy, protects against environmental toxins, and helps fuel brain cells. Levels of taurine are however known to decline with age and there is vigorous interest in the use of taurine over the past decade in anti-aging medicine. Recent research has found that taurine not only slows aging and extends lifespan, but also improves health span – meaning that it may not just help in living longer but living healthier. That is what we strive for at Regen Rx. More life in your years, not just years on your life.
Amino Acid Blend: (ornithine, Arginine, Lysine, Citrulline) increases endurance, helps the body recover faster from fatigue, and reduces muscle soreness therein enhancing strength and performance
B-Complex: (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6) improves mood, energy, and increases metabolism
Pyridoxine: (vitamin B6) promotes red blood cell production and converts food to energy
Methylcobalamin: (Vitamin B12) regulates metabolism, boosts immunity, increases energy levels, and assists with mental clarity
Mineral Blend: (Magnesium, Manganese, Zinc, Copper) reverse effects of dehydration, remove toxins, and replenish minerals
Ascorbic Acid: (Vitamin C) an essential ingredient for anti-aging concerns. This powerful antioxidant helps the body form and maintain connective tissue, boosts the immune system, and aids in collagen production
Carnitine: this amino acid derivative is a building block for proteins and helps the body burn fat as fuel
Lysine: plays a pivotal role in fostering healthy growth and contributing to the production of carnitine, a nutrient crucial to multiple bodily processes, including supporting heart and brain health. As the human body is unable to naturally produce lysine, it must be obtained through diet or supplemental sources.
Proline: assists the body in producing collagen, aids in wound healing, and helps to maintain muscle tissue after vigorous workouts
Glutathione: The powerful antioxidant repairs damaged cells, detoxifies the liver, boosts the immune system, and assists in the metabolism of toxins including heavy metals. It protects tissues by inactivating free radicals and neutralizing reactive oxygen species (ROS). It supports other antioxidants such as Vitamin C & E by maintaining them in their active biologic forms. It enhances the function of citrulline as part of the nitric oxide cycles, which is important in vascular health.
MICC: Methionine, Inositol, Choline, and Cyanocobalamin (B12) is a combination of vitamins and amino acids that can help boost your metabolism to support weight loss and improve performance. Only offered as an IM injection.
The Regen Rx IV infusion is $245 and takes about one hour to administer.
They have other IV Infusions including a traditional Myer’s drip ranging from $145-$195 as well as IM injection choices. You can choose add-on additional vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, or amino acids to your drip for $10-$35.
A full list can be found on their website with a detailed description of what each one targets.
They have two Registered Nurses (RN): Danielle Sabol, RN-BSN and Rachel Hollobaugh, RN. In addition to weekday and evening hours, they currently offer IV Drips every other Saturday from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. by appointment.
To book an appointment download the Regen Rx app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
