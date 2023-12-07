SPONSORED: Get Ready for Winter Weather Conditions With a New Pickup or SUV at Redbank Chevrolet

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet has new Silverado 1500 pickups, Blazers, Equinox SUVs, Traverses, and more waiting for you on their lot in New Bethlehem! Click here for more information:

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – SLATE GRAY METALLIC

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $52,195

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – LAKESHORE BLUE METALLIC

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $52,195

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – RADIANT RED

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $64,610

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER – CRIMSON METALLIC

AWD 4dr LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $30,525

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 HD – STERLING GRAY METALLIC

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $62,205

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE – STERLING GRAY METALLIC

AWD 2LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $49,370

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX – LAKESHORE BLUE METALLIC

AWD RS

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $35,990

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 -SLATE GRAY METALLIC

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $54,310

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Click here to view all of the Silverado 1500 pickups at Redbank Chevrolet!

Redbank Chevrolet has 7 new Equinox SUVs on their lot!

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX – MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC

AWD LS

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $30,670

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX – RADIANT RED

AWD LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $32,335

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

View the remaining Equinox SUVs here

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.