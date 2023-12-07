 

SPONSORED: Is Your Child in Crisis?

Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

MHY TherapyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – MHY Family Services is currently accepting referrals for their premier in-home treatment, multisystemic therapies.

Multisystemic therapy, including psychiatric care, provides a fast and effective resolution to treat the complex issues of youth in crisis and restore family stability.

Clinically Proven to:

  • Decrease suicide attempts
  • Decrease externalizing and internalizing symptoms
  • Provide more caregiver empowerment
  • Improve family relations

Specialty-trained MHY Therapists work in the home, school, and community and are available 24/7 to provide caregivers with the tools they need to transform the lives of youth in crisis.

Currently available in eight Western PA counties.

For more information, call 724-625-3141 or visit mhyfamilyservices.org

