SPONSORED: Is Your Child in Crisis?
Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – MHY Family Services is currently accepting referrals for their premier in-home treatment, multisystemic therapies.
Multisystemic therapy, including psychiatric care, provides a fast and effective resolution to treat the complex issues of youth in crisis and restore family stability.
Clinically Proven to:
- Decrease suicide attempts
- Decrease externalizing and internalizing symptoms
- Provide more caregiver empowerment
- Improve family relations
Specialty-trained MHY Therapists work in the home, school, and community and are available 24/7 to provide caregivers with the tools they need to transform the lives of youth in crisis.
Currently available in eight Western PA counties.
For more information, call 724-625-3141 or visit mhyfamilyservices.org
