State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Report of ‘Disturbance’

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Area Man Arrested Following Report of ‘Disturbance’

According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 6, PSP Butler responded to the 1200 block of W. Park Road in Worth Township, Butler County for a disturbance around 10:52 p.m. on Friday, November 24.

Police say 31-year-old Jacob Gerred Trufley, of Parker, was arrested on scene and charged with disorderly conduct.

Court records show PSP Butler filed the following criminal charge against Trufley in District Judge Joseph J. Nash’s office:

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physi Off, Misdemeanor 3

Trufley was arraigned at 8:00 a.m. on November 25 in front of Judge Nash.

Unable to post $10,000.00 bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 20 with Judge Nash presiding.

Theft of Campaign Signs

Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of a theft of political campaign signs along State Route 36 in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, at 2:22 p.m. on Monday, December 4.

Police say an unknown individual removed two campaign signs, valued at $10.00, on November 5.

The victim is a 60-year-old Punxsutawney man.

This investigation is ongoing.

