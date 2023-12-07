Local Man Found Not Guilty of Sexual Abuse of Young Girl

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – On Tuesday, a Venango County man was found not guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Troy Edward Neely, of Franklin, was found not guilty during a hearing on Tuesday, December 5, in Venango County Court of Common Pleas on the following charges:

– IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with Child, Felony 1



– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (three counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13, Felony 2– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2 (three counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (three counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2

All other charges filed against him on September 5, 2022, had been “Dismissed by Information” following his formal arraignment.

According to a criminal complaint, police filed charges after they were forwarded three CYS complaints on June 8, 2022.

All three ChildLine complaints named Troy Neely as the perpetrator.

Neely was arraigned at 10:35 p.m. on Monday, September 5, in front of Judge Fish, on the following charges:

– IDSI Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (10 counts)

– IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (10 counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with Child, Felony 1 (five counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent, Felony 2 (10 counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13, Felony 2 (five counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2 (10 counts)

– Indecent Assault without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2 (50 counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (10 counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2 (50 counts)

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1 (50 counts)

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (10 counts)

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 3 (50 counts)

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victims.

