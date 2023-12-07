Wallace A. “Alex” Uber, age 86, of Polk, passed away Wednesday morning, December 6, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital.

Alex was born in Liberty Township, Mercer County, to Clinton Magee and Sara Elizabeth (Montgomery) Uber.

Alex (Alleyoop on the CB) was a lifelong and dedicated truck driver, retiring from Matthews Trucking Co, in 2017. He started truck driving at a young age and worked for various trucking companies.

During his retirement he was a driver for Hovis Auto Supply.

Alex loved his family, and he enjoyed cutting wood.

He was a friend to many and a stranger to none.

Alex is survived by seven children, Sam (Aggie) Uber, Shari Mazon, Don (Susanna) Uber, all of Rocky Grove, Julie (Collin) Amon, Franklin, Dan (Lori) Uber, Stanley Uber, both of Polk, and Valerie (Rick) Hartman, West Middlesex, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, two sisters, Ethel (Daryl) Adams, Polk, and Sandra (Michael) Wheeling, Titusville, two brothers, Richard C. Uber, Oil City, and Francis S. Uber, Polk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson, Xavier Coxson.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Private family services, burial following in Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City.

Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.