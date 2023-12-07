 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Wallace A. “Alex” Uber

Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-UTVOCU1Y6Q (1)Wallace A. “Alex” Uber, age 86, of Polk, passed away Wednesday morning, December 6, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital.

Alex was born in Liberty Township, Mercer County, to Clinton Magee and Sara Elizabeth (Montgomery) Uber.

Alex (Alleyoop on the CB) was a lifelong and dedicated truck driver, retiring from Matthews Trucking Co, in 2017. He started truck driving at a young age and worked for various trucking companies.

During his retirement he was a driver for Hovis Auto Supply.

Alex loved his family, and he enjoyed cutting wood.

He was a friend to many and a stranger to none.

Alex is survived by seven children, Sam (Aggie) Uber, Shari Mazon, Don (Susanna) Uber, all of Rocky Grove, Julie (Collin) Amon, Franklin, Dan (Lori) Uber, Stanley Uber, both of Polk, and Valerie (Rick) Hartman, West Middlesex, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, two sisters, Ethel (Daryl) Adams, Polk, and Sandra (Michael) Wheeling, Titusville, two brothers, Richard C. Uber, Oil City, and Francis S. Uber, Polk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson, Xavier Coxson.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Private family services, burial following in Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City.

Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.