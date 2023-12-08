7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, December 8, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. South wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Rain likely before 1am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then rain after 4am. Low around 50. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday
Rain. High near 54. South wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 4am. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday
A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.