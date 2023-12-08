Charges Against Area Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Vehicle in Forest County Waived for Court

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against an area man accused of assaulting a woman while they were traveling in a vehicle in Kingsley Township, Forest County, were waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 29-year-old Waylon McKinley Henderson, of Tidioute, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 5, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges were transferred to the Forest County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains lodged in the Warren County Jail on $7,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a report of an inactive domestic between Waylon Henderson and a known female victim around 11:53 p.m. on Friday, September 29, on Butler Drive in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Specifically, this incident occurred while Henderson’s vehicle was in motion on the way home from a bar in East Hickory to the above-mentioned residence.

During the incident, Henderson and the victim were arguing, and it turned physical. Henderson slammed the victim’s head into the front passenger side dash of the vehicle and punched her in the side of the head and face, causing bodily injury, the complaint states.

Upon arrival at the above-described residence, both Henderson and the victim exited the vehicle; the victim fled to a neighbor’s camp located on Country Lane, and the neighbor called PSP Marienville, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Cyphert arrived on the scene on Country Lane around 12:29 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, and observed the victim with a swollen right eye, a bloody nose, and small lacerations to her lips, the complaint notes.

The victim received a medical evaluation while on the scene by Tionesta EMS, but was not transported, the complaint states.

On September 30, at 12:44 a.m., Henderson was taken into custody without incident. Blood was observed within the passenger side of the vehicle and on the outside of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Henderson was arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on September 30 in front of Judge Miller.

