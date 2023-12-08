Clarion County Weekend Guide: Ugly Sweater Party, Christmas Light Tour, Christmas Bazaar, Santa in the Gazebo, and More!
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include an Ugly Sweater Party at the Clarion Mall, Christmas Light Tour, 2nd Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Clarion VFW, Santa in the Gazebo, and more!
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2023
Ugly Sweater Party/Live Music with Alex Vincent
When: Friday, December 9, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Mall, 120 Mall Lane, Clarion, PA
Details:
The amazing Alex Vincent will be playing some tunes for us this evening!Ugly sweater contest will be announced at the end of the event. There will be a pot luck dinner, so bring your finest dish to share. There will be a $5.00 cover charge at the door.
Jumping Joey’s Christmas Light Tour
When: Friday, December 8, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Come on out to Cornerstone Church of Clarion and take a hour ride on the bus to tour some of the areas awesome Christmas lights. Only $5.00 per person. Hot chocolate, coffee, and baked goods will be available inside the church for a donation. This is not a Cornerstone event.
Holiday Movie Night – The Polar Express
When: Friday, December 8, 2023, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Sligo Presbyterian Church, 405 Colerain Street, Sligo, PA
Details:
Join your SPC friends and neighbors for a special showing of the Polar Express. Come in your pajamas, bring your favorite blanket and enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate. And after the movie, we’ll write our own, personal letters to Santa.
Open Mic Night
When: Friday, December 8, 2023, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Mechanistic Brewing, 538 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Join host Justin for open mic night!
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2023
Christmas Pawlooza; Christmas Photos – Pets Welcome!
When: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Tractor Supply Company, 26 Commerce Road, Clarion, PA
Details:
Stop by Tractor Supply for Christmas photos with Santa, raffles and a bake sale! The photos will be done by Sonya Porter Photography. The Jamie Thompson Sate Farm Agency will have a special raffle. ALL proceeds go to Tri-County Animal Rescue in Shippenville. For more information, visit the Tri-County Facebook page.
2nd Annual Christmas Bazaar
When: Dec 09 2023 Saturday, December 9, 2023, 10:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Veterans of Foreign Wars – Spec. Ross A. McGinnis Post 2145, 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Visit from Santa; Crafters and Vendors; Chinese Auction; Craft for the kids; Wild Laurel Cloggers; Gift Basket Sale.
All proceeds benefit Passion For Vets.
Christmas Tea with Mrs. Claus
When: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Free Library, 644 Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Story reading with Mrs. Claus and sugar cookie decorating at the Clarion Free Library.
Gingerbread House Decorating
When: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, 650 Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Children have the opportunity to decorate a Gingerbread House at the Clarion Chamber. Gingerbread House Kits, made by the Clarion County Career Center Culinary Students, will cost $5.00 per kit. Please register by stopping in the Chamber Office or calling 814-226-9161.
Visit Santa in the Gazebo
When: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 421 Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Visit Santa in the Gazebo.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2023
A Wurlitzer Christmas
When: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) Lincoln Hall, Foxburg, PA
Details:
Let the Beloved Songs of Christmas open your heart – as one of the world’s greatest theater organists, David Wickerham, returns by popular demand to Foxburg to share this Joyous Musical Celebration of the Season. Click here for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/
Leeper Light Up Night
When: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, 6785 Route 36, Leeper, PA
Details:
Come out, enjoy the blessing of the tree, carols, cookies, hot chocolate, fireworks, lighting of the tree and meet the jolly guy himself!
