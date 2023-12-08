Donna L. (Miller) Whitton, age 92, of Tionesta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at her home in Tionesta.

She was born February 11, 1931, in Oil City, daughter of the late Henry J. “Harry” and Bessie (Daugherty) Miller, and was the last surviving member of her family of 12.

On January 21, 1950, in Oil City, she married Stephen O. Whitton, who died April 13, 1998.

The couple raised a large family in Tionesta of eight children.

Donna loved raising her family and being a devoted “stay at home mother.”

She loved to cook and everyone knew she was the “Boss of her Kitchen.”

She enjoyed flowers, gardening, a good book read, and crossword puzzles.

She so much enjoyed family and friend get togethers of recent years under her pavilion.

She was a kind and beautiful soul who welcomed all to her home…so many called her “mom”. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are the following sons and daughter Randy (and Marsha), Ken (and Rennie), Jim (and Lee), Todd (and Darla), all of Tionesta, Sandy (and Rick) Grundmeier and Orrie (and Vickie), all of Mound, Minnesota.

The highlight of her life were her 21 precious grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, too numerous to name, many nieces and nephews, a daughter in law Kathy (and Al) Wirth of South Carolina, and a very special friend Anna Marie Pedaci of Tionesta.

In addition to her parents, four brothers and seven sisters, and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Whitton in 2012.

A daughter Sally (Whitton) Bayless and her husband Corb, are also deceased.

A special aunt, Aunt Eva Carson, is also deceased…along with Donna’s companion Chester Book.

There will be no public visitation however a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice 271 Perkins RD Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.