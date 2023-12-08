 

Rollover Crash on Route 322 in Strattanville

Friday, December 8, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

E7BB7694-438C-4EF8-BB01-CCC915AA3144CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash in Clarion Township on Thursday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Detrick Road in Strattanville, Clarion Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if the driver suffered any injuries.

The scene was cleared around 10:55 a.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.


