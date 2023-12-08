Featured Local Job: Full-Time Police Officer

The City of Oil City is currently seeking applications for the full-time position of Police Officer.

Applicants must meet the current certification requirements of the Oil City Civil Service Commission.

Applications must include a $50.00 non-refundable application fee. Applicants who meet the minimum certification requirements will be scheduled to take a written and physical agility examination.

The starting salary for this current contract is $44,477.65 and after tier five you could be making $59,302.46.

Also included are paid vacation, longevity, personal days, and the possibility of overtime. We also offer medical, dental, and vision insurance.

Information and applications may be obtained at the Oil City Police Department located at 21 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301, and online at oilcity.org.

Closing date for the applications will be: Open until filled. Get them in soon!

EOE/AA Employer.

