Forest Fires Soccer Standouts Selected to All-Star Team

Friday, December 8, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

forestaFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A pair of local athletes were selected for a soccer all-star team, as well as accumulating other accolades.

Logan Bish and Hayley VanDyke, who both play for the Forest Fires Boys and Girls soccer teams, were chosen for the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Star team earlier this fall, nominated by coaches in District 9.

Both Bish and VanDyke have also been named to the District 9 All-Region Second Team, which includes all divisions and classes in the area.

Bish is a sophomore at North Clarion High School.

VanDyke is a freshman at West Forest High School.

The Forest Area boys soccer team’s highlight win of the season game was on September 23 when they topped then-undefeated Clarion-Limestone, 1-0.


