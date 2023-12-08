Kathryn J. “Kathy” (Hofacker) Klassen, 79, of Dayton, Ohio, went to meet the Lord on December 6, 2023.

Kathryn was born in Oil City on February 25, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Russell Hofacker.

Kathy was well-known by friends and family for her pies and sewing skills as well as her kindness and generosity.

She was an active member of her local church, participating in whatever capacity that was needed.

The two things Kathy enjoyed most in life were fishing and singing, but her favorite was singing.

She loved harmonizing with whichever voices were available, although harmonizing with her sisters was the best.

Kathy is survived by husband, Aaron Klassen; her children, Anita Mays, Aaron Mark Klassen and his wife, Lauren, and Margaret Warner; her grandchildren, Katie Klassen, Zak Klassen, Asia Beard, Lillian Beard, Ella Mays, and Sammi Klassen; her sisters, Nancy Kingsley and Marilyn England; a great grandchild, Ryder Chambers, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, on Monday, December 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. John Case, officiating.

Interment will be at Big Bend Cemetery, Emlenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners through ohiolovetotherescue.org or to God’s Bible School at giving.gbs.edu.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

