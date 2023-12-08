Know Your Neighbors: Kenny Gibbs—Educator, Green Thumb, and Kettle Corn Maestro
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – In the heart of Rimersburg, a small, tight-knit community nestled in the scenic landscape of Western Pennsylvania, you’ll find Kenny Gibbs–a man whose life story is as diverse as the fields on his 100-acre farm.
After 18 years as a dedicated history teacher, Mr. Gibbs is preparing to embark on a new chapter in his life: retirement. With 17 of those teaching years spent at Union High School, Gibbs has left an indelible mark on his students.
Before he found his calling in education, he pursued a different path. He once worked as an on-air personality at WDBE in Pittsburgh.
“I’m glad I got out of it,” he said. “Radio is a tough life.”
Gibbs left the radio business and earned a master’s degree in education. He spent one year teaching in West Virginia before moving to Rimersburg.
Gibbs may be retiring from the classroom, but he’s far from actual retirement. On his picturesque farm, he’s nurtured a successful greenhouse business known as Gibbs Greenhouse since 2011.
Come Mother’s Day, the greenhouse bustles with activity, and Gibbs dedicates himself to nurturing plants and growing baskets throughout the season, a one-man operation that requires meticulous care and attention.
In 2019, he ventured into a unique business endeavor, Camo Kettle Corn. When asked about the inspiration behind it, Gibbs explained, “I’m a foodie. I looked into food trucks, and I saw kettle corn. I thought, ‘I’m going to try this.’ Most people thought I was nuts.”
Gibbs uses different flavorings to create Camo Kettle Corn. Green apple, brown caramel, and chocolate-covered kernels blend together to create the perfect snack for hunters and others who love the outdoors. To his surprise, it became a hit.
Gibbs, who appreciates the flexibility of setting his own hours, mainly operates his kettle corn business through roadside sales, often parking in the lot of River Road Beverage in East Brady on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer. His unmistakable presence has made him a local favorite.
As if teaching, greenhouse work, and kettle corn weren’t enough to keep him busy, Gibbs has plans for another venture—Spotter Dogs, a hot dog cart business that he’s preparing to launch.
Reflecting on his journey, Gibbs says, “I’m very blessed. I’ve worked really hard. Retirement is going to be really nice.”
Yet, retirement for him isn’t about slowing down; it’s about embracing new opportunities in innovative and delicious ways.
As Rimersburg bids farewell to a beloved teacher, they continue to embrace a thriving entrepreneur and neighbor who has made the community all the more vibrant.
