Local Man Injured After Rollover Crash on Route 322 in Strattanville

Friday, December 8, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

E7BB7694-438C-4EF8-BB01-CCC915AA3144CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his truck rolled over in Clarion Township Thursday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:18 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, on U.S. Route 322, near Hitchcock Lane, in Clarion Township.

Police say 63-year-old John R. Kurtiak, of Strattanville, lost control of a 1987 Ford L8000 after he “allowed” the truck to travel off the south berm of the roadway.

The truck subsequently overturned and came to an uncontrolled final rest within the eastbound lane of travel.

Kurtiak was not using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries.

He was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Bauer Truck Repair.

Police were also assisted on scene by Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department.

According to police, Kurtiak was charged with a traffic violation.


