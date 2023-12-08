Monica C. (Wagner) Callihan, 89, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 23, 1933, in Paint Mills, daughter of the late Arthur and Frances Kurtzhals Wagner.

Monica married James R. “Jim” Callihan on June 14, 1954, who preceded her in death on January 6, 2014.

She was a homemaker and loved golfing, quilting, fishing, and archery hunting.

Monica harvested her last buck when she was 86 years old.

She was an active member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda and the Rosary Society. Monica was also active in the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree with her husband, Jim. They always invited her to every dinner even after Jim’s passing.

She is survived by her sons, Randolph W. “Randy” Callihan and his wife, Jennifer, of Beijing and William A. “Bill” Callihan and his wife, Lori, of Lucinda; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Monica is also survived by her sisters, Vera Porter of Miola, Alma Howe of Texas, and Frances Greathouse and her husband, John, of Cochranton; her sisters-in-law, Beverly Hess and her husband, Robert, of Florida and Darlene Callihan of Helen Furnace; and her brothers-in- law, Paul Callihan and his wife, Natalie, of Arizona and Larry Callihan of Greensville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three special infant children, Brenda, Johnnie, and Eileen, and her siblings, Rita Gray, Mary Murray, Jake Wagner, and Lena Love.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Polinek presiding.

A luncheon will immediately follow in the church hall. Interment will take place in the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made in Monica’s honor to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, PO Box 9, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

