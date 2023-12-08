New Details Emerge in Case Against Area Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Young Girls

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have been released in the case against an area pastor who allegedly sexually assaulted two young girls.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 67-year-old Herman Clarence Rushing Jr., of Butler, on Wednesday, December 6:

Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (two counts)

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (two counts)

Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

According to a criminal complaint, on October 28, PSP Butler Trooper Jennifer Cantella received a report of a sexual assault of a 13-year-old female, referred to as Victim #1.

Victim #1 disclosed to her parents that Herman Clare Rushing Jr. had been touching her inappropriately for the last several years, the complaint states.

Trooper Cantella arrived at the residence and spoke to the parents, who related that their daughter (Victim #1) disclosed multiple incidents that began occurring shortly after December 2020. One specific incident occurred on July 18, 2022, inside of a vehicle at a residence in Portersville Borough, Butler County. A second specific incident occurred on September 28, 2023, at Rushing’s residence in Butler Township, Butler County. These incidents included Rushing touching the victim’s breast and vaginal area underneath her clothing, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, on November 3, Victim #1 participated in a forensic interview at the Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center. During the interview, Victim #1 disclosed multiple incidents of Rushing touching her breasts and vaginal area underneath her clothing over the course of the last three years. Victim #1 was between 10- and 13-years-old during this time, the complaint indicates.

Victim #1 detailed an incident in Rushing’s home office, the spare bedroom in the basement of the home, and inside a vehicle in Portersville. She related that Rushing often “fixed” her clothing after he was done. She added that Rushing recently started making her kiss him on the mouth before she left, the complaint continues.

Victim #1 advised these incidents occurred monthly and that Rushing often stated to her “Do you like that?” as he was touching her, the complaint notes.

The complaint states that Victim #1 advised she previously told a relative about Rushing touching her and making her uncomfortable. Victim #1’s siblings also participated in forensic interviews due to the nature of these incidents.

During these additional interviews, a 16-year-old female, referred to as Victim #2, disclosed two incidents that she experienced. She detailed one incident in which Rushing had her sit on the floor in between his legs. He then reached down her shirt and massaged her breast. The other incident occurred in Rushing’s home office where he had her sit on his lap as she helped him with his online studies. Rushing then reached up her shirt and touched her breasts. Both of these incidents occurred during the 2022-23 school year when Victim #2 was 15 years old, according to the complaint.

In addition, Victim #2 reported that she did not tell anyone about these incidents until Victim #1 disclosed what happened to her because she thought it was Rushing’s “way of showing love,” and because he was a pastor, she “did not think that he would do that,” the complaint states.

During this investigation, it was learned that a 13-year-old female relative of Victim #1, referred to as Victim #3, had overheard Rushing asking Victim #1, “Do you like that?” the complaint notes.

On November 16, Victim #3 participated in a forensic interview in which she disclosed she has seen Rushing pull Victim #1 into his bedroom while they were watching a movie. She also advised she overheard Rushing say “Do you like that?” to Victim #1 while she was sitting on his lap with a blanket covering them, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on November 20, Rushing’s wife was interviewed by Trooper Max DeLuca and Trooper Cantella. She confirmed that Rushing used to take Victim #1 into their bedroom and lay down with her while watching television. Rushing’s wife related it made her uncomfortable but that she did not think he would do anything. She also confirmed that she has seen Rushing put (the girls) on his lap. She told him to stop doing that because she thought they were too old for that.

Throughout this investigation, a continued course of conduct regarding Rushing sexually assaulting Victim #1 and Victim #2 had been established, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, in front of District Judge Kevin P. O’Donnell.

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, with Judge O’Donnell presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victims.

