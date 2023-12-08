Police: Knox Man Leads Trooper on High-Speed Pursuit Through Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars on multiple charges after he reportedly led police on a high-speed pursuit in Clarion County.

Court documents records show Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Travis Lee Berlin, of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion Trooper Sean Floor was on patrol on State Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 11:51 p.m. on November 14, when he saw a blue GMC truck make a right turn from Route 338 to Culbertson Road. Trooper Floor also turned right onto Culbertson Road and the truck took off at a high rate of speed.

According to the complaint, Trooper Floor followed the truck and noted that the driver did not stop for a legally posted stop sign at Culbertson Road and Ogden Road. The truck then made a left turn onto Route 208. Although Trooper Floor attempted a traffic stop by using emergency lights and sirens, the driver did not stop. The driver made a left turn onto Fulton Road, and Trooper Floor could see the driver using his cell phone.

The complaint notes that the driver did not stay on the right side of the roadway and continued to flee for approximately a mile. The driver then came to a stop on his own on the right side of the roadway. He was ordered out of the vehicle and was detained without further incident.

The driver identified as Travis Lee Berlin related he had a warrant and did not want to go to jail. Upon speaking with Berlin, Trooper Floor could see outward signs of impairment such as glassy, blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and dilated pupils, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Floor asked Berlin if he had been using any drugs, and Berlin related he did not, according to the complaint.

When asked if he would perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFST), Berlin related he would. However, Berlin performed poorly on SFST and was subsequently transported to Clarion Hospital for a chemical test of blood, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Berlin refused a blood test after being advised of the DL26.

It was noted in the complaint that Berlin did not have a seat belt on and did not have his driver’s license. It was learned that Berlin’s driver’s license was suspended, his eighth offense, and expired as of April 27, 2023. The registration was also Type F suspended and Berlin did not have a registration or insurance card in the vehicle.

Berlin was arraigned at 2:55 a.m. on November 15, on the following charges in front of Judge Heeter:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 1 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

Vehicle Registration Suspended, Summary

Operating Vehicle W/O Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

Driving While Operator’s Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Driving W/O A License, Summary

Duties At Stop Sign, Summary

Failure To Carry License, Summary

Failure To Carry Registration, Summary

Driver Emerg Vehicle/General Rule, Summary

Failuew To Keep Right, Summary

Failure to use safety belt – driver and vehicle occupant, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

According to court documents, the above charges were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on December 5 in front of Judge Quinn.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.