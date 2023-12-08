Redbank Rollover Leads to Charges Against Driver

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A single-vehicle crash in Redbank Township, Clarion County, has led to charges against the driver who allegedly fled the scene and failed to report the incident.

At approximately 07:07 on November 29, 2023, the Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion was dispatched to a crash site at the intersection of Frost Hill Road and Carriage Road. The driver, identified as Lance Martin, 28, of Summerville, PA, was reportedly not injured.

According to the Trooper Cyphert, Martin was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart east on Frost Hill Road when he failed to make a right turn onto Carriage Road. The car slid through the intersection, hit an embankment, and rolled over onto its roof. The vehicle ultimately came to rest against several trees, pointing in a southeastern direction.

Martin allegedly left the scene without reporting the crash to the police. He has been charged under Section 3746A2 of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code, which mandates immediate notice of accidents to the police department.

He was not injured, according to police.

Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, and Leadbetter’s Towing assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.