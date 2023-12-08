SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms Has the Perfect Stocking & Gift Bundles this Holiday Season
Friday, December 8, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The folks at Long Shot Ammo & Arms put together Christmas stockings and gift bundles to make shopping for the people on your list a little easier this year.
Christmas Stocking #1 – $50
- Caiman Heatrac gloves
- Frank’s Beef Jerky
- Longshot Orange Hunting vest
- Longshot target
- Allen earplugs
Christmas Stocking #2- $60
- 1,000 Yard outdoor range pass
- Allen earplugs
- Safety glasses
- EZ Aim target
- Muddy Universal Gun Rest
Christmas Gift Bag- $100
- Hunters Specialties foam seat
- Caiman Heatrac gloves
- Hand warmers
- Beartooth Stock Guard
- Bio Shield Laundry Detergent
- Embroidered Carhartt Beanie
- Flashlight work lighter
You can also mix and match to make your own bundle! Quantities are limited, so stop by Long Shot Ammo & Arms and let them help you bundle the perfect gift!
Give the knowledgeable staff at Long Shot Ammo & Arms a call at 814-365-7028.
Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.