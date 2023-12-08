 

SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms Has the Perfect Stocking & Gift Bundles this Holiday Season

Friday, December 8, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Long Shot gift bagFAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The folks at Long Shot Ammo & Arms put together Christmas stockings and gift bundles to make shopping for the people on your list a little easier this year.

Christmas Stocking #1 – $50

  • Caiman Heatrac gloves
  • Frank’s Beef Jerky
  • Longshot Orange Hunting vest
  • Longshot target
  • Allen earplugs

image003 (3)

Christmas Stocking #2- $60

  • 1,000 Yard outdoor range pass
  • Allen earplugs
  • Safety glasses
  • EZ Aim target
  • Muddy Universal Gun Rest

image002 (7) (1)

Christmas Gift Bag- $100

  • Hunters Specialties foam seat
  • Caiman Heatrac gloves
  • Hand warmers
  • Beartooth Stock Guard
  • Bio Shield Laundry Detergent
  • Embroidered Carhartt Beanie
  • Flashlight work lighter

Long Shot gift bag

You can also mix and match to make your own bundle! Quantities are limited, so stop by Long Shot Ammo & Arms and let them help you bundle the perfect gift!

Give the knowledgeable staff at Long Shot Ammo & Arms a call at 814-365-7028.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.

Long shot1


