Two Women, Young Child Hospitalized After Vehicle Slams Into Guide Rail on I-80

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say three individuals were treated for injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Clarion Township.

According to a report issued on Friday by PSP Clarion, this crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, on Interstate 80 east in Clarion Township.

Police say a 36-year-old Pamela Arias, of Indianapolis, IN, lost control of a 2017 GMC Acadia and struck the northern guide rail.

After impact, Arias’ vehicle entered back onto the travel lanes and came to final rest.

Arias and her passengers—61-year-old Adalgisa Arias, of New York, NY, and a four-year-old female, of Indianaoplis—were transported to a medical facility by Jefferson County EMS to treat possible injuries.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, Pamela Arias was charged with a traffic violation.

