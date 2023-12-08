Vacant Hotel Burglarized in Clarion

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vacant hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County, that closed its doors in early October, has been targeted in a burglary.

Clarion-based State Police said the incident took place between the evening of November 29, 2023, and the afternoon of December 1, 2023.

Trooper Hoffman classified the incident as a commercial forced burglary, a crime characterized by the unlawful entry into a building with the intention of committing a felony or theft.

The burgled property, a former Ramada Inn situated on Holiday Inn Road has reportedly suffered property damage as a result of the break-in. Various items within the hotel have been destroyed or vandalized, though the PSP has not disclosed specific details about the damaged items or any potential theft.

The hotel, which shut down in early October, is expected to be demolished this spring. Plans are underway for the development of a convenience store and a restaurant on the site. Despite its pending demolition, the crime has triggered an investigation due to the nature of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.