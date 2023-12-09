7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, December 9, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 47. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday
Rain, mainly before 1pm. Temperature falling to around 40 by 5pm. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10pm. Low around 30. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
