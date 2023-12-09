 

A Flame Test: Local Students Learn Electromagnetic Radiation Hands-On

Saturday, December 9, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Mitchell Bawden and Zachary Carll (1)TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Local high school students recently began hands-on learning of the electromagnetic spectrum.

(Shown above in the foreground are Mitchell Bawden and Zachary Carll. Daniel Custer is observing in the background.)

Mrs. Banner’s chemistry class at West Forest High School is conducting a flame test on different compounds to observe the color of light emitted for specific metals.

This lab kicks off the class’ study of the electromagnetic spectrum.

In chemistry, it’s important to learn how different forms of electromagnetic radiation interact with atoms and molecules.

From these interactions, a chemist can get information about a molecule’s structure, as well as the types of chemical bonds it contains.


