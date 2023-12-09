Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fruity Baked Oatmeal
The ultimate comfort food!
Ingredients
3 cups quick-cooking oats
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup fat-free milk
1/2 cup butter, melted
3/4 cup chopped peeled tart apple
1/3 cup chopped fresh or frozen peaches
1/3 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Additional fat-free milk, optional
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Combine eggs, milk and butter; add to the dry ingredients. Stir in apple, peaches and blueberries.
2. Pour into an 8-in. square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Cut into squares. Serve with milk if desired.
