Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fruity Baked Oatmeal

The ultimate comfort food!

Ingredients

3 cups quick-cooking oats

1 cup packed brown sugar



2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon2 large eggs, lightly beaten1 cup fat-free milk1/2 cup butter, melted3/4 cup chopped peeled tart apple1/3 cup chopped fresh or frozen peaches1/3 cup fresh or frozen blueberriesAdditional fat-free milk, optional

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Combine eggs, milk and butter; add to the dry ingredients. Stir in apple, peaches and blueberries.

2. Pour into an 8-in. square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Cut into squares. Serve with milk if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.