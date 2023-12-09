Janet B. Benjamin, 79, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born July 20, 1944, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late James and Charlotte Cassell Boyd.

Janet earned a BA from Vassar College, and a master’s degree from the University of Chicago.

She worked as a high school English teacher in Dayton, Ohio before working as a paralegal in Philadelphia and New York City and returning to college for computer science classes.

She went on to work for Navteq as a computer data specialist in Chicago but would travel the world for her work.

From a young age, she was a skilled visual artist, painting and sculpting, and won several awards for her work.

She wrote several works of fiction though never had them published, was interested in politics, and was an ardent supporter of both women’s and civil rights, both in the 1960’s and throughout her life.

She was married in 1984 to Rahsaan Benjamin and he preceded her in death in 2000.

Surviving are two granddaughters, Selena and Simone Benjamin of Chicago; and three siblings, Roberta Kahler and her husband Gerald of Oil City, Jeffrey Boyd and his partner Gale Anderson of Franklin, and Elizabeth Giuseffi of Oil City.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, John Grandstaff and Emmett Benjamin.

A memorial service will be private.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163

