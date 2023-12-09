Police: Local Man Caught on Recorded Line Threatening to Kill Law Enforcement Officer

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was criminally charged after he was allegedly caught on a recorded phone line threatening to kill a police officer.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Gerald Lynn Baker, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 5.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a phone call from Gerald Baker on a recorded phone line around 12:54 p.m. on November 18 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Throughout the phone call, Baker made threatening statements regarding a known male victim, the complaint notes.

According to court documents, Baker stated, “I hunted deer, and I shot my deer at 250 yards in the head, and (the victim) is a lot bigger than a deer.”

He also threatened that he was going to call his “friends” in Wyoming and have them “come over and talk to this gentleman,” the complaint indicates.

As the conversation continued, Baker claimed he was going to find out where the victim lives and know “everything about him” within three weeks, the complaint notes.

Baker then stated that he has a sign on his car that says, “The only good cop is a dead cop,” according to the complaint.

During the phone call, Baker was notified that he was speaking on a recorded line and he related he did not care, the complaint states.

Investigators obtained a recording of the phone call confirming the statements made by Baker in regards to the victim, the complaint notes.

According to court documents, Baker was charged with the following:

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 16, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

