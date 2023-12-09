State Police Calls: Local Student Caught With THC Pen in School

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Local Student Caught With THC Pen in School

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of drug possession, according to a report released on Thursday, December 7.

Trooper Hoffman said a juvenile was found in possession of a THC pen in a school located on Baker Street in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The arrestee is a 15-year-old male from Rimersburg.

No further details were released.

Burglary of Skills Games Center

PSP Clarion is investigating a report of a burglary at a 24-hour skill game center.

Police say the burglary occurred at 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township.

The victim is a 52-year-old Clarion man.

Multiple Items Stolen, Damaged in Incident on Marshall Drive

According to a release issued on Thursday, December 7, Marienville-based State Police investigated an incident involving theft and criminal mischief that happened at 10:34 p.m. on November 18.

The incident took place on Marshall Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following items were stolen:

– Bad Boy Avenger zero-turn 60-inch deck

– Hughes Net cable box

– Power tools

Along with the stolen items, authorities reported a barn door was damaged, as well as a lock fit and a hinge on a garage door.

The victim is a 35-year-old Leeper man.

