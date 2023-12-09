Former Soccer Coach, Sheriff’s Deputy Accused of Raping Young Girl Several Times

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is in jail on $100,000 bond for allegedly raping a young girl several times since she was eight-years-old.

According to court documents, State Police in Kittanning arrested 29-year-old Corey James Botelho, of New Bethlehem, on Friday, December 8.

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, December 5, PSP Kittanning received a report of sexual abuse of a child. The known female victim reported that Botelho sexually assaulted her from the age of 8 until she was 15.

She related these incidents happened in various locations in Rural Valley and Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, the complaint indicates.

The victim also alleges that Botelho told her not to say anything about the abuse because “he would go to jail,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that when the victim was between eight and ten years old, Botelho constructed a blanket fort for her. It was during this time that he laid down beside her and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The victim also reported an incident in 2018, in which Botelho allegedly held her down and forcibly sexually assaulted her, the complaint states.

She described another incident that occurred while she was washing her hands in the bathroom of Botelho’s home. She said Botelho came into the bathroom and placed his phone on the counter and the phone had a video of people having sex displayed. The victim said she gave him his phone back and finished washing her hands, according to the complaint.

On another occasion, Botelho allegedly took her to the Oakland Cemetery and raped her in his truck while he was drunk. Following the alleged assault, Botelho allegedly made crude and inappropriate comments to the victim while forcing her to inappropriately touch him, the complaint states.

Botelho allegedly raped the victim several times over the course of 7 years.

On the weekend of December 1 and December 3, 2023, Botelho allegedly attempted to inappropriately touch her again at his residence; however, the victim said she was able to stop him, the complaint indicates.

Botelho, the owner of the local security firm Tri-Force Tactical and a well-known figure in the New Bethlehem area, has an extensive background in community service. He previously served as a coach and board member for the United Valley Soccer Association, a board member at the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce. He also is the ex-President of the Clarion Rifle & Pistol Club and served a short stint as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Jefferson County.

Botelho was arraigned before District Judge Kevin McCausland at 11:00 a.m. on Botelho, on the following charges:

Rape of Child, Felony 1 (three counts)

Invol. Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Child, Felony 1 (three counts)

Agg. Ind. Assault Of Child, Felony 1 (two counts)

Incest Of Minor – Complainant Under 13 Years, Felony 2 (two counts)

Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (four counts)

Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 Or Above, Felony 2 (six counts)

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (six counts)

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)

Ind Asslt Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2

Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (three counts)

IDSI Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (three counts)

IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (three counts)

Agg. Ind. Assault W/O Consent, Felony 1 (three counts)

Agg. Ind. Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 1 (two counts)

Indec Asslt-W/O Cons of Other, Felony 3 (five counts)

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

He faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 19, at 1:00 p.m. with Judge McCausland presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victims.

