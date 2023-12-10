7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, December 10, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a slight chance of rain after 5pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 38 by 5pm. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday
A chance of snow, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 26.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
