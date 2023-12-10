Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Christmas Cookies

A single batch of these ricotta cheese cookies is never enough!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar



3 large eggs, room temperature1 carton (15 ounces) ricotta cheese2 teaspoons vanilla extract4 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon baking soda

FROSTING:

1/4 cup butter, softened

3 to 4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 to 4 tablespoons 2% milk

Colored sprinkles

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in ricotta and vanilla. Combine flour, salt, and baking soda; gradually add to the creamed mixture.

2. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

3. In a large bowl, cream together butter, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and enough milk to reach a spreading consistency. Frost cooled cookies and immediately decorate with sprinkles. Store in the refrigerator.

