Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Christmas Cookies

Sunday, December 10, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A single batch of these ricotta cheese cookies is never enough!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature
1 carton (15 ounces) ricotta cheese
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda

FROSTING:
1/4 cup butter, softened
3 to 4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 to 4 tablespoons 2% milk
Colored sprinkles

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in ricotta and vanilla. Combine flour, salt, and baking soda; gradually add to the creamed mixture.

2. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

3. In a large bowl, cream together butter, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and enough milk to reach a spreading consistency. Frost cooled cookies and immediately decorate with sprinkles. Store in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


