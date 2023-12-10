Evelyn “Pat” P. Black, 82, was welcomed in Heaven by the Lord and her husband, on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

She passed away after a short hard battle with cancer with her family by her side at Clarion Hospital.

Pat was born at home in Knox, on June 1, 1941 to the late Donald F. Mays and Ruth A. Bell Mays.

She attended White Memorial School in Knox, where she met the love of her life.

Pat married Leland “Sam” B. Black on May 23, 1958 at the Shippenville United Methodist Church by Rev. Grenci.

They were married for 53 years until his passing on July 26, 2011.

Sam and her had purchased a triaxle and she was the dispatcher for 10 years.

The majority of her life she was a homemaker.

One of her proud moments was when she had decided to get her diploma in 1992 at the age of 51.

Pat enjoyed many things in life; reading over 800 books in her lifetime, watching tv, especially Days of Our Lives, doing mind puzzles, gardening, canning, fishing, camping and her cat.

She had her own made vocabulary that only her family and close friends could understand: whoopie ding, beeping off, cadanggus, caddywhompus, spinster, scaffols, gogitney, garfy things were frequently used by her.

What Pat enjoyed the most was spending quality time with her family and attending family functions and get togethers.

Pat was a long-time member of the Providence Church on the Ridge, where she was also a long-time member of the Women of Providence.

She enjoyed working the meals that the church put on, helping with their rummage sale, and making pumpkin rolls as a church fundraiser.

Pat is survived by her children: Cindy L. Slagle and her husband John of Shippenville, PA, Larry A. Black and his wife Patty of Knox, PA, and David B. Black and his wife Marla of Pulaski, TN; her grandchildren: Michael Black and his wife Haylee of State College, PA, Kylee Burns and her husband Scott of Knox, PA, Andrew Black of Knox, PA, Davy Black and his wife Dawn of Falls Creek, PA, Dawn Keighley and her husband Tim of Strattanville, PA, Nicholas Black and his wife Monique of Prattville, AL , Alicia Myers and her husband Zack of Knox, PA; great grandchildren: Parker, Ella Grace and Carsyn Black, Kaden, Kolten

and Camden Ensminger, Tyler and Conner Burns, Bentley Black, Savannah Shick, Trenton (fiancée Mabelle) and Isaac Keighley, Kylie Mumford, and Easton Myers; a brother, Dana Mays of Knox, PA; in-laws: Harriet “Hatty” Sliker and Glenn LaForme; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, husband, and her mother and father in-law John D. and Marion (Baker) Black, she was preceded in death by her sisters Nancy Parks and Lois LaForme, a nephew Matthew LaForme, and her in-laws: James Black, John Black, Emma Grace Fulton, Virginia Servey, Betty Traister, and Ed Black, and her special friend Carole Barrett.

Per her wishes family and friends will be received at her granddaughter’s funeral home, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Then on December 13, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at the Providence Church on the Ridge, 245 Providence Church Road, Knox, PA 16232.

A funeral service will be held following at 12:00pm with the Rev. Keith Diehl, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place in the Providence Church cemetery.

The family would like to thank Deb Slaughenhaupt for the love and care she showed Pat while taking care of her and the staff at Clarion Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s honor to the Providence Church on the Ridge, P.O. Box 179, Shippenville, PA 16254 or Lewey Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

