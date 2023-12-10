I-80 Bridge Scheduled to Close in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) on Friday announced an upcoming two-day, short-term right lane closure on Interstate-80 in Clarion County to support the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridge Reconstruction project.

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, and Friday, December 15, 2023, the right lane of westbound I-80 between mile marker 55.4 to 55.2 over Tippecanoe Road (Route 4005) will be closed for construction activities, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program. Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I) led jointly by Macquarie Capital and Shikun & Binui USA as Lead Project Developers and Equity Members. The Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) joint venture (JV) consortium includes the design and construction expertise of S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA) and FCC Construction. S&B USA Construction is the construction arm of Shikun & Binui Ltd and is also the parent company of Fay, S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA), one of the four BPC Major Bridge subcontractors. Other Major Bridge subcontractors include the H&K Group (Skippack, PA), Kokosing Construction Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Wagman Heavy Civil (York, PA), and Lead Designer, Michael Baker International (Pittsburgh, PA).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

