All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Ron Fleming
Ron Fleming served our country in the United States Marine Corp.
Name: Ronald L. Fleming (Ron)
Born: May 19, 1935
Died: November 11, 2023
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Marine Corp
Ron was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served during the Korean Conflict.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Foxburg Methodist Church, the Knox United Methodist Church, and the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.
Military honors were accorded during his funeral service at the Rupert Funeral Home.
He was laid to rest in the Knox Union Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
