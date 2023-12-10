 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Ron Fleming

Sunday, December 10, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

SS ronaldRon Fleming served our country in the United States Marine Corp.

Name: Ronald L. Fleming (Ron)

Born: May 19, 1935

Died: November 11, 2023

Hometown: Knox, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Marine Corp

Ron was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served during the Korean Conflict.

He also served the community through his memberships with the Foxburg Methodist Church, the Knox United Methodist Church, and the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Military honors were accorded during his funeral service at the Rupert Funeral Home.

He was laid to rest in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.