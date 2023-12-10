Three Local Women Rushed to Hospital Following Two-Vehicle Crash

CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three area residents were rushed to a local hospital following a Friday evening crash in Concord Township, Butler County.

Butler-based State Police said the accident happened December 8 around 6:33 p.m. on Oneida Valley Road just north of Chelden Lane.

According to Trooper Tanner, the incident involved a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic. Beverly Renwick, 62, of Bruin, the driver of the Equinox, attempted to make a left turn into a residential driveway, but did not notice the Sonic, driven by Joshua McNeish, 25, of Hilliards, traveling north on Oneida Valley Road. Renwick crossed into the northbound lane, leading to the crash.

Despite McNeish’s attempts to swerve into the southbound lane to avoid Renwick’s vehicle, the two cars collided. Renwick’s vehicle came to a rest on the shoulder of the northbound lane, while McNeish’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane after traveling approximately 360 feet post-collision.

Renwick and her passengers, Lorraine Tacey and Carolyn Vogel, both of Parker, suffered possible injuries and were transported to Butler Hospital by Karns City Regional Ambulance Service and Butler Ambulance Service.

McNeish did not suffer injuries.

None of the occupants were utilizing safety equipment at the time of the crash, according to police.

Renwick was charged with a violation of PA Vehicle Code 3322, Vehicle Turning Left.

