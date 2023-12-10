Woman with Active Warrant Arrested After Kwik Fill Caper

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A 43-year-old woman who police say stole merchandise from an area Kwik Fill was taken into custody after drugs were allegedly found on her person and an active arrest warrant in Butler County was discovered.

According to court documents, Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police filed the following criminal charges against 43-year-old Cory Lynn Synan, of Pittsburgh, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on November 30:

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2

False Identification to Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, on November 30, around 1:28 a.m., PSP Clarion received a call regarding a retail theft at Kwik Fill in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Upon investigation, troopers viewed surveillance footage and saw a female (later identified as Cory Synan) put numerous items in her pocket and clothing, ultimately stealing approximately $44.00 worth of merchandise, the complaint states.

Kwik Fill employees were asked to call back if the female returned to the store, the complaint indicates.

At approximately 2:13 a.m., she returned to the business, and troopers responded, according to the complaint.

Upon meeting, the female gave the troopers a false name and provided a date of birth. The troopers ran the information through NCIC and were able to tell that the photo of the individual did not look like the defendant, the complaint indicates.

The troopers questioned her about giving them a fake name. She then attempted to flee on foot. When she was captured, she attempted to fight with troopers, the complaint continues.

Once detained, she was asked again what her name was and she said, Cory Synan.

Synan was asked why she gave a fake name, and she stated it was because she had a warrant and did not want to get in trouble, according to the complaint.

A search incident to arrest was conducted, and a total of 15 stamp bags of drugs were located. The stamp bags were white with blue lettering and a blue orange, the complaint states.

Troopers learned that Synan had an active arrest warrant out of Buffalo Township, Butler County, for dangerous drugs, according to the complaint.

According to court records, Synan was arraigned at 8:37 a.m. on November 30, in front of Judge Schill.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, Synan was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, December 12, at 10:15 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.



