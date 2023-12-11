7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, December 11, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
A chance of snow showers, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
