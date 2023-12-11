BREAKING NEWS: ‘Can we kill it now?’ New Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – Investigators have filed brand new charges against a Punxsutawney man accused of killing his girlfriend and their unborn child.

Court documents show the following charges against 20-year-old Dakota Hamner Greeley, of Punxsutawney, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Monday, December 11, with District Judge Gregory Bazylak presiding:

Criminal Homicide, Felony

Murder, Felony

Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Greeley was then arraigned on the following new charges before Judge Bazylak:

Criminal Homicide, Felony

Murder, Felony

Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Criminal Homicide Of Unborn Child, H1

First-Degree Murder Of Unborn Child, H1

Third-Degree Murder Of Unborn Child, Felony 1

Abuse Of Corpse, Misdemeanor 1

The above charges were held for court.

Greeley remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail with bail denied due to Capital Murder Offenses.

The charges stem from the findings of an autopsy and medical documents in the days after the initial charges were filed.

According to new court documents released on Monday, December 11, Greeley’s grandmother reported on November 9, at about 9:55 a.m. that he shot and killed his 25-year-old girlfriend, Trisha Renee Cole. She also reported that Greeley “was suicidal and wanted to commit suicide by cop.”

She stated he used a 30-30 long rifle to shoot Cole, the complaint states.

During an interview with police, Greeley confessed to shooting Cole, quoted as allegedly saying, “I f***ing shot her.” When questioned about the weapon’s whereabouts, Greeley reportedly laughed before responding, “It was in my hand.”

Initial charges were filed on November 9, just two days before an autopsy was conducted. The autopsy revealed Cole was pregnant at the time of death, with a “viable fetus” that was actively growing at the time of death, according to the complaint.

On November 15, investigators interviewed a known male, who claimed Greeley called him while he was having an argument with an unknown person regarding Cole’s pregnancy, the complaint indicates.

Greeley made statements that his life was ruined due to Cole being pregnant and that he wanted to “kick” and “beat the child out of (Cole),” the complaint states.

On November 21, a search warrant was executed to obtain Cole’s medical records, which confirmed the pregnancy during an appointment on October 21, which Greeley attended with Cole. During the appointment, Greeley questioned medical personnel about obtaining services to terminate the pregnancy, the complaint notes.

After the pregnancy was confirmed, and upon being discharged, Greeley commented, “Can we kill it now” in reference to the unborn child, according to the complaint.

