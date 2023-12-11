 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon Cheese Wreath

Monday, December 11, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Make this smoky bacon and Parmesan spread for parties and holiday get-togethers!

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup sliced green onions, optional
10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
Optional: Italian parsley sprigs and diced pimientos
Assorted crackers

Directions

1. In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and, if desired, onions. Stir in bacon. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours.

2. Invert a small bowl in the center of a serving platter. Drop cream cheese mixture by rounded tablespoonfuls around the edge of the bowl. Remove bowl. Smooth cream cheese mixture, forming a wreath. Garnish with parsley and pimientos if desired. Serve with crackers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


