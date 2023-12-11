Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon Cheese Wreath

Make this smoky bacon and Parmesan spread for parties and holiday get-togethers!

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise



1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/4 cup sliced green onions, optional10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbledOptional: Italian parsley sprigs and diced pimientosAssorted crackers

Directions

1. In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and, if desired, onions. Stir in bacon. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours.

2. Invert a small bowl in the center of a serving platter. Drop cream cheese mixture by rounded tablespoonfuls around the edge of the bowl. Remove bowl. Smooth cream cheese mixture, forming a wreath. Garnish with parsley and pimientos if desired. Serve with crackers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.